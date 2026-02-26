The Defender

Andrew faust
4h

During the COVID era, I lost my career, my business, my banking access, and much of my community because I questioned policies that we now know, beyond a shade of doubt, were deeply flawed and fraudulent. I was labeled, silenced, and treated as dangerous rather than engaged in honest dialogue, and the consequences were financially and personally devastating. It's been 5 years and I'm still being gaslight and denied justice. We NEED truth, accountability, and real restoration for those whose lives were upended.

patrick.net/memes
4h

The virus and vaxx were the worst crimes against humanity ever.

Justice is necessary. Without justice, the "government" is just a Pfizer-run mafia:

https://patrick.net/post/1377537/2022-11-03-everyone-who-imposed-mrna-injection

