by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Masks, lockdowns, censorship, career-ending and sometimes deadly vaccine mandates — the U.S. government’s unprecedented response to the COVID-19 pandemic produced “the most sweeping suspension of civil liberties in modern history,” according to the founders of COVIDJustice.org.

Five organizations, including Children’s Health Defense (CHD), today launched the COVID Justice campaign to demand accountability and ensure the government never again uses a public health emergency to violate Americans’ constitutional rights.

The campaign includes a petition asking the U.S. Senate to adopt a COVID Justice Resolution.

The proposed resolution urges the Senate to “affirm the permanent lessons of the COVID-19 response, to repudiate certain emergency measures as incompatible with constitutional liberty, and to establish binding principles for any future public-health emergency.”

Michael Kane, CHD’s director of advocacy, said the proposed resolution is the result of efforts to bring together organizations to discuss “what we can do, especially on the federal level, to advance a shared agenda we have around medical freedom, especially dealing with vaccines.”

“CHD and our movement have dozens of allies in the U.S. House of Representatives who are supporting good bills, but in the Senate, we didn’t seem to have a truly coherent plan to move our agenda forward,” Kane said.

Jeffrey Tucker, president and founder of the Brownstone Institute, helped spearhead and draft the COVID Justice Resolution. He told The Defender the idea for the resolution “came from a burning desire for some accountability, some statement, some restitution, some conclusion to the most awful period of our lives.”

“We cannot just let it go without an understanding, a statement of consensus that what happened was wrong in every respect,” Tucker said. “The silence on the topic is deafening. People are desperate to speak and this resolution allows that.”

Leslie Manookian, president and founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, said that accountability for the decisions made by policymakers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been lacking:

“COVID-19 shots injured and killed scores, children suffered, young people commit suicide, experimental new shots were foisted on the public under false claims of ‘safe and effective,’ yet no one has been held accountable. “We must not forget what they did to the people and the COVID Justice Resolution is a step in the right direction.”

For Leah Wilson, co-founder and executive director of Stand for Health Freedom, the resolution would be a significant step toward restoring local control and individual autonomy over health- and medical-related decision-making.

“We believe the people closest to a decision are always best equipped to make it — the individual, the family, and the local community. Those layers of society are not obstacles to public safety; they are the foundation of a resilient society. Strong communities do not weaken a nation. They stabilize it,” Wilson said.

CHD, the Brownstone Institute, Stand for Health Freedom, the Health Freedom Defense Fund and the Autism Action Network co-sponsored the launch of COVIDJustice.org. The petition will remain active indefinitely, Kane said.

‘Not about vengeance. It is about moral clarity.’

The groups also discussed the timing of the campaign’s launch, when some of the Trump administration’s initiatives, including the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, face risks from competing priorities. Those risks include Trump’s recent executive order on glyphosate and efforts by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to block this month’s scheduled meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s panel of vaccine advisers.

“To see a private trade organization, funded by Big Pharma, go to court to cancel a meeting scheduled by the executive branch of the federal government is shocking and frightening. That was our original reason for the date we selected to launch,” Kane said.

Tucker said that the resolution “is an authentic people’s statement in the sense that it comes from below, as a message to those up top. Our voices will be heard.”

“The Constitution was not written for calm days,” Wilson said. “It was written specifically for times of crisis. Emergencies are precisely when protections matter most — because fear is a powerful weapon. Our goal is to move toward a future where fear is not allowed to override the rights and responsibilities of the people.”

Wilson also emphasized the campaign’s non-partisanship.

“COVIDJustice.org represents an opportunity for Americans of many different beliefs to recognize a shared concern: that government overreach can happen quickly when accountability is absent. This is not a partisan issue. It is a human issue.”

Tucker said that while some people have put COVID-19 — and the policies of that era — behind them, the campaign is not stuck in the past but is forward-looking.

“Is it really in the past so long as we do not have apologies, admissions, and some restitution? I’m not so sure. The lockdown-until-vaccination policy still stands at the World Health Organization. I’ve yet to see any evidence that it won’t happen again. People are more germophobic than ever before,” Tucker said.

According to Tucker, unresolved questions about the official response to the COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the efforts by policymakers and federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The new HHS has faced hardship in enacting reform partially because we’ve yet to come to terms with what happened,” Tucker said.

“Nations, like families, grow when they are willing to honestly evaluate what happened. This is a concept that any successful entity espouses,” Wilson said. “Stand for Health Freedom’s involvement in COVIDJustice.org is not about reliving the past, and it is not about vengeance. It is about moral clarity.”

Kane said these unresolved questions prompted CHD and other medical freedom groups to collaborate on this and other recent initiatives.

“Never have I seen our movement row in the same direction the way I am seeing now,” he said. “We have the Medical Freedom Act coalition, the End the Vaccine Carveout coalition, and now we have CovidJustice.org. Never in our movement’s history have we seen this level of coordination. These collaborative efforts are helping us tap into newfound strength.”

Resolutions seeks 30-day limit on national or state emergency declarations

According to the proposed resolution:

“Many measures taken in the name of public health, at both the federal level and most states, lacked sufficient evidence of efficacy, in some cases were arbitrary, imposed disproportionate harm on the poor and working classes, and violated foundational principles of limited government.”

The resolution addresses COVID-19 pandemic-era measures, such as vaccine and mask mandates and lockdowns, the introduction of “vaccine passports,” the closure of schools, universities and “non-essential” businesses, and the censorship of scientists and others who questioned establishment COVID-19 policies.

It also seeks to establish a future 30-day limit on national or state emergency declarations that cannot be renewed “without explicit reauthorization by a vote of Congress or the respective state legislature.”

The resolution also calls for an end to “agency-directed” hospital protocols that “violated the doctor-patient relationship and trampled individual rights in medical treatment” and for the protection of bodily autonomy, religious exercise and children’s rights during a public health emergency.

The coalition calls on federal and state governments to enshrine these protections into law. The groups also ask the Government Accountability Office to “conduct annual audits of federal and state emergency-preparedness plans to ensure compliance with the principles herein.”

