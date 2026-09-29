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OpenNeedle's avatar
OpenNeedle
Sep 29

Thank you for carrying these testimonials. One thing worth keeping separate from the human story is the inference load Lorigo's numbers are being asked to carry.

The framing there is 72 patients who got the drug lived, 140 who didn't get it died. That comparison can't support a cause-and-effect claim, because the two groups were not alike to begin with. Patients a court order could reach were, by definition, well enough to survive long enough for a hearing. Patients in the other group were often the ones already too far along for anyone to intervene. The outcome gap includes the legal privilege and the timing, not only the drug.

The trial record is where that confounder gets stripped out. A 2026 meta-analysis of 40 randomized trials, 23,243 participants, found no significant effect of ivermectin on infection, mortality, or adverse events; the lone positive signal, reduced ventilation, disappeared once the 2023-and-later trials were included. Earlier RCTs in severe COVID found no difference in ICU admission, ventilation, or death.

None of that touches what the families described at the roundtable. Those accounts stand on their own. It just means the case tally argues for access and due process, not for efficacy.

I ran the actual literature comparison here, if it's useful: openneedle.ai/q/when-observational-ivermectin-studies-disagree-r/

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Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
Sep 29

Ivermectin combination therapy could have saved most of these patients. https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/breaking-study-ivermectin-based-treatment?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=pqcpx

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