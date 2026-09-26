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AJR's avatar
AJR
Sep 26

“Tune in,” he said. “We need word of mouth because legacy media is not covering this.

Why? Why isn’t legacy media covering this, literal “Weapons of Mass Destruction” attack against the world by means of an “mRNA-Bioweapon?” Why?

This attack was deliberate and intentional. Designed to kill innocent civilians and destroy their lives, their families and anyone who objected!

So what’s this say about:

1. Those who initiated this?

2. Those who chose to play along?

3. Why our President continues to claim ‘His-OWS’ saved millions of lives?

While the evidence proves unequivocally, “OWS” killed millions of people worldwide and caused permanent disabling injuries, for millions more.

There’s still billions of people worldwide, wondering if they’ll wake up tomorrow for work or school. Many may feel OK, until they begin to have varying levels of pain and or symptoms of illness, they might shrug off.

Healthy people are dying on a weekly basis, 3,000-5,000. This, according to Edward Dowd, around 6 months ago, maybe a little longer. In an article he wrote on Substack Ed had mentioned how, many of his healthy friends, who kept in contact with him, who work on Wall Street, had reportedly beginning to have varying levels of illnesses. This is some 4 years after taking the mRNA.

Ed coauthored the book, “Causes Unknown.” Mr. Dowd worked for BlackRock as an analyst for some 20 or so years if I’m it mistaken.

This is the most deadliest attack against, certainly during peacetime, against humanity ever, in modern history, that I’m aware of.

I have lost 5 client’s snd 7 friends and friends of friends, each had taken at least 2 mRNA-injections.

This is not coincidence nor am I alone. Many people have lost someone and many have lost many others as I have.

Lastly, what’s to stop them/and another attack, from happening again? This was obviously a well thought out and well planned, military-level, executed attack.

Hopefully Senator Johnson can eventually expose those responsible and justice can be served. Ultimately, we need to help Senator Johnson get to the bottom of this horrifically-evil attack and find a way to get justice, for everyone who has payed dearly, with their lives.

God Help Us All!

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LamedVav disavows all vaxes.'s avatar
LamedVav disavows all vaxes.
Sep 27

The entire medical industry has become horrific. It’s rotten to the core.

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