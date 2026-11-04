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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2h

"However, he declined to say what the child’s death certificate or coroner’s report listed as the cause or causes of death."

Oh, the sorcery of revelation1823.net in technicolor!

Thank you, Defender!

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RathdrumGal's avatar
RathdrumGal
4h

Isn’t a 7 month old too young for the MMR? Should not the baby have maternal antibodies against measles? Was the baby breast fed? What was the immune status of the mother?

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