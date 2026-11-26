Two new studies suggest warning labels could help consumers identify ultraprocessed foods and discourage their purchase as federal regulators face industry pushback over efforts to establish a national definition of the products. Despite mounting evidence linking ultraprocessed foods to chronic diseases, the federal government does not require manufacturers to identify the products on packaging.

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by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

Two studies published this month found that warning labels on ultraprocessed foods helped consumers identify the products and reduced their willingness to purchase them, bolstering the case for federal labeling requirements.

Despite evidence linking ultraprocessed foods to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and premature death, the federal government does not require manufacturers to identify the products on packaging.

In July 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an initiative to establish a uniform federal definition of ultraprocessed foods.

The initiative is part of the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Aug. 10 that officials had submitted a proposed definition for final review.

“We cannot reverse America’s chronic disease epidemic without transforming our food system,” U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said at the time. “These historic actions bring greater transparency to what’s in our food and stronger science to federal nutrition policy. President Trump and I promised to Make America Healthy Again, and today we are turning that promise into policy.”

However, disagreements within the Trump administration and opposition by the food industry have complicated efforts to establish a definition, The Atlantic reported.

In an interview with Joe Rogan, former White House adviser Calley Means, who resigned last month, cited thwarted efforts to produce a definition of ultraprocessed food as the “last straw” leading to his resignation.

Kennedy reportedly wants front-of-package warning labels identifying ultraprocessed foods, according to The Atlantic. Manufacturers argue that the science remains unsettled and that regulations could increase costs and expose companies to litigation.

It remains unclear when the administration will release the definition or whether it will pursue mandatory labeling requirements.

HHS did not respond to The Defender’s request for comment.

Warning labels could discourage consumers from buying ultraprocessed foods

Ultraprocessed foods account for more than half of the calories Americans consume, including approximately 62% of calories consumed by children and adolescents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Could labeling these food products drive a change in these consumers’ habits and health?

A study published Nov. 11 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine makes that case. The research found that warning labels improved consumers’ ability to identify ultraprocessed foods and made them less inclined to buy them.

The randomized trial, involving 4,107 Latino adults in the U.S., found that 70% of participants shown a warning identifying a product as ultraprocessed correctly classified it, compared with 54% of those shown a barcode.

A separate study published Nov. 2 in Frontiers in Nutrition involving 3,519 Chilean parents yielded similar results.

The warnings were particularly effective on products that did not already carry labels identifying high levels of sugar, sodium, saturated fat or calories.

Anna Grummon, Ph.D., a Stanford University researcher and co-author of the Nov. 11 study, told The Defender that both recent analyses suggest warning labels could help consumers make more informed decisions.

“A common goal of mandatory labeling requirements is to help consumers identify healthier foods,” she said. “The studies show that displaying labels identifying foods as ultraprocessed helps consumers understand which foods are ultraprocessed.”

Neither study measured long-term purchasing habits, consumption or health outcomes.

A 2024 review published in The BMJ, drawing on data involving nearly 10 million people, however, linked ultraprocessed food consumption to 32 adverse health outcomes, including obesity, anxiety and premature death.

Existing nutrition labels don’t identify ultraprocessed foods

In January 2025, the FDA proposed requiring manufacturers to display simplified nutrition information on the front of most packaged foods.

The proposal would require labels indicating whether products contain low, medium or high levels of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. However, it would not require manufacturers to identify ultraprocessed foods.

Existing food labels are currently limited.

“Nutrition Facts Labels provide important information about calorie and nutrient content,” said Grummon. “However, the information is numerical, which many consumers find hard to use and understand. The label is also shown on the back of product packaging, where it is less likely to be seen and used.”

In June, a 14-member expert panel convened by Healthy Eating Research recommended establishing a standardized definition and adopting policies to reduce Americans’ consumption of ultraprocessed foods.

States move ahead of federal regulators

In the absence of comprehensive federal regulations, several states have pursued legislation targeting ultraprocessed foods and chemical additives.

Texas enacted legislation requiring warning labels on foods containing certain ingredients, while Louisiana passed legislation requiring manufacturers to disclose information about certain additives through QR codes.

California has pursued restrictions on certain ultraprocessed foods served in public schools.

A study published earlier this year in the American Journal of Public Health identified 43 policy proposals targeting ultraprocessed foods introduced between 2021 and 2025. Most (93%) originated at the state level.

Meanwhile, food industry representatives have warned that establishing a federal definition could confuse consumers and increase litigation against manufacturers, Bloomberg Law reported in September.

At least 12 stakeholder groups had scheduled meetings with the White House Office of Management and Budget to discuss the proposed definition, according to the report.

Until federal regulators establish a standard definition and adopt labeling requirements, Americans seeking to avoid ultraprocessed foods will largely have to decipher ingredient lists themselves.

Experts suggest that simplifying labels would benefit consumers and potentially change how foods are made.

“Experiences in other countries demonstrate that simple, easy-to-understand food labels shown on the front of product packaging are a promising tool for helping consumers identify healthier foods, encouraging people to select these foods, and prompting manufacturers to reformulate their products to make them healthier,” said Grummon.

“For example, when Chile began requiring labels indicating when foods were high in nutrients like sodium and sugar, some manufacturers reformulated their products to reduce the amount of these nutrients in their foods to avoid triggering the label.”

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