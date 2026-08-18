The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJR's avatar
AJR
1h

Of course it did! Unfortunately, every single political-hack works for themselves and their families and their friends!

Not the American people! So they’ll pull a new law out of thin air to avoid any further legal action against them!

This is so wrong and disturbing! No matter where you are in America, states are aligning themselves with federal government entities!

This is how they operate now!

God Help Us All!

Reply
Share
Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
31m

There's not a business law firm in Southern Connecticut that hasn't represented pharma companies. This is what you get for abusing "religious exemptions."

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture