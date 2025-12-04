The Defender

Steve Mitzner
2h

Couple that Colorado Medical School's $10.3 million COVID push loss with $7.8 million to six former Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) employees who were fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine due to their religious beliefs. Then, a Catholic woman named Lisa Domski was awarded approximately $12.7 million by a federal jury in Michigan, which included $10 million in punitive damages, in a religious discrimination lawsuit against her former employer, Blue Cross Blue Shield. One would think Big Pharma would get the message! But as my GP told me, [in relation to pharma's 62 Billion in fraud fines.] "That's not a lot of money for them." I.e., compared to Profit$!!! A.I sez: "The global pharmaceutical industry generated approximately $1.59 trillion in revenue in 2024, a figure projected to grow to........ (Till you're broke!)

Lisa Novakowski
33m

What I am still trying to understand is allownce of malfeasance in society. These inoculations are dangerous. The inoculations are toxic to the body. The inoculations should have not been marketed. The mandates should have not happened. Compensation should be given to victims. All covid inoculations should be banned.

