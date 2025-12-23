The Defender

Living Well Locally
3h

More good work supported by CHD. May they be successful and the court records show how unfair the compensation process has been for a long time.

mejbcart
3h

oh and the FACT that nobody talks covid shots being GENE THERAPIES is because this topic is CLASSIFIED so highly that every single person coming with anything against it, is PROSECUTED or 100% censored. And that WHILE scientific papers, read only by those who search for them, OPENLY write today and equally for DECADES about their PLANS:

1. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01177-7 published on 05 May 2021

"Failure of genetic therapies for Huntington’s devastates community

Hopes were high for drugs designed to lower levels of a mutant protein, but development has stalled."

2. and suddenly on 08 December 2025, AFTER the forceful COVID genetic MUTILATION:

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-03842-7

"‘Giant step forward’ for Huntington’s — the scientist behind the first gene therapy"

3. Patent from 1994 By ROBERT W. Malone, the 'great freedown' fighter:

"Delivery of exogenous DNA sequences in a mammal

Patent number: 5580859

Abstract: Polynucleotide sequences, comprising DNA and RNA molecules can be directly administered, for example by injection, to tissues, such as muscle, and expressed as a protein, polypeptide or polypeptide. The polynucleotides can be contained within liposomes or the polynucleotides can free from association with transfection-facilitating proteins, viral particles, liposomal formulations, charged lipids and calcium phosphate precipitating agents. "

or this one explicitly ADMITTING that is about GENE THERAPY!!!! :

"Induction of a protective immune response in a mammal by injecting a DNA sequence"

Patent number: 5589466

Abstract: A method for delivering an isolated polynucleotide such as DNA or RNA, to the interior of a cell in a mammal comprising the injection of an isolated polynucleotide into a muscle of the mammal where the polynucleotide is taken up by the cells of the muscle and exerts a therapeutic effect on the mammal. The method can be used to deliver a therapeutic polypeptide to the cells of the mammal, to provide an immune response upon in vivo translation of the polynucleotide, to deliver antisense polynucleotides, to deliver receptors to the cells of the mammal or to provide transitory gene therapy.

Filed: January 26, 1995

NOT ONCE THIS CRIMINAL ADMITTED that BILLIONS of people undergo GENE THERAPY during covid times, or if he mentioned, then in such a way, that nobody heard it!

