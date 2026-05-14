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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
5h

Fauci should be held responsible. That action is diabolical.

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Sheila England's avatar
Sheila England
3h

International law, Nuremberg 2.0 crimes against humanity. He's been gone anyway, not the same Fauci. 🧐🧐🧐

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