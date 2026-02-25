The Defender

The Defender

Allen
1h

I guess instead of injecting the mind control substances directly into everyone's body they just injected the substance into all households- it's called television.

Kennewick Man
1h

The most critical facts here are: The CIA was driving for poisoning people already in the 1950s. They were running literally countless programs like this and never been truly punished. They were able to hide this garbage from the general population and the same general population gave up the sovereign rights for self-defense. As of today they drastically altered the demographics of America, they poisoned the survivors and they seem to be getting away again.

