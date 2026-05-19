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MD's avatar
MD
25m

This shouldn’t even be an issue. Why are our taxes paying for the FCC. So instead of “forcing” them to come up with an answer how about you go to court to shut the agency down. Ffs. Cheering over crumbs here.

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
2h

Excellent! 5G has ruined cities – keep up the good fight CHD et al!

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