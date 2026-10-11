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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 11

On the same note:

Why did the NIH abruptly halt research on the harms of cell phone radiation?

BY DEVRA DAVIS, 02/01/24

In a shocking reversal, the National Toxicology Program (NTP) of the National

Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has quietly disclosed that it will stop

studying the biological or environmental impacts of cell phone radiofrequency radiation.

The sole explanation from NTP for this turnaround raises more questions than it

answers: “The research was technically challenging and more resource-intensive

than expected. No additional [wireless radiation] studies are planned.” End quote

Why would they stop? The same reason

Lloyds of London, one of the world’s premier

insurance groups refuses to insure carriers of

5G... because they know history.

Source: https://www.revelation1823.net/beast-system (Cell phone chapter, p.17)

Thank you, Defender!

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
Oct 11

You will have to excuse me for saying so, but I thought The Defender was RFK Juniors "Mouth Piece", so whenever I read articles which seem to be in conflict with his point of view, I get confused about the integrity of the article which you have posted - would you care to comment on this please?

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