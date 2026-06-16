Watch: Childhood Vaccine Training Focused on How to ‘Persuade Parents,’ Medical Resident Says

In an exclusive interview with Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender, Evan Risch, a second-year resident in internal medicine, said his medical school’s COVID-19 vaccine instruction was “fairly even-handed” and included discussion of “legitimate and real” side effects. But when it came to childhood vaccines, Risch said adverse events were often discussed in the context of helping future physicians “continue to persuade parents” to vaccinate their children.

Interview transcript:

Michael Nevradakis: Hey everyone, this is Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender, and joining us today for our Substack interview series is Evan Risch.

He’s a graduate of the UConn School of Medicine. He’s a second-year resident in internal medicine.

He’s joining us today to talk a little bit about how medical schools today are approaching the issue of vaccine injuries and what sort of vaccine-related education they provide more broadly.

So, Evan, welcome, first of all, to our program.

Let me get started by asking you, very broadly speaking, what kind of vaccine-related education did you receive in medical school?

Evan Risch: Well, to start with, I mean, we were introduced to vaccines mainly through mechanisms of action in a biochemical sense through our pre-clinicals. And in the context of immunology and infections, that general genre.

And then we covered it again, mainly in our pediatrics rotations, where it’s probably most relevant, but also in our internal medicine, mainly outpatient rotations and during our clinicals.

Nevradakis: So, thank you for that, Evan.

If we take a look more closely at that vaccine-related education that you received, was there any education or training that had to do with vaccine injuries, how to identify them, or diagnose them or how to treat them?

Risch: To some degree. Certain vaccine injuries regarding certain vaccines were discussed as far as what people have encountered, like anaphylaxis or GBS [Guillain-Barré syndrome], other neurological injuries, seizures, fever, that sort of thing, hypersensitivity reactions.

But I think it was mainly kind of tossed out at us, something that we should know, and not discussed in that much depth.

And then there was also, I’m kind of taking this as another step further, but there was a discussion of how to characterize and counteract patient and family refusal for vaccines based on purported side effects.

Nevradakis: So essentially what you’re saying is that there was also education on how to respond to patients, and I imagine that might also include parents, if we’re talking about pediatric patients, how to respond to vaccine hesitancy, as they call it.

Risch: Correct.

Nevradakis: Now, from what I understand, at your medical school, there were some interesting modules that were specifically related to the COVID vaccines.

Could you tell us what was covered in relation to those vaccines?

Risch: Sure. I mean, this is, I was looking for my notes for this and could not find them. I found my notes on the other things we’ve talked about.

But from my recollection, it was one or two kinds of in-between rotation ad hoc modules discussing COVID as a whole, and the times when we touched on the vaccines, we were talking about the mechanisms of action briefly.

We talked about the concepts like herd immunity, we talked about how vaccines would influence that or not.

And we did mention briefly, based on the studies that existed at the time, what the efficacy had been, what the proper endpoints for studying vaccine efficacy should be, and what endpoints were actually studied.

And then talked about side effects, things that have been noticed at that time.

And I felt, having kind of been through the COVID years, in fair, in a good amount of depth, I felt that it was fairly even-handed, surprisingly, as far as their coverage of different sides of the vaccine question went.

Nevradakis: Would you say they went into more detail about these sorts of adverse events and risks in relation to their discussion to the COVID vaccines compared to other vaccines?

Risch: I don’t remember it being compared to other vaccines specifically.

I mean, I do remember them mentioning some of the serious side effects and pointing out that these side effects are legitimate and real, and we should be wary of them.

But I think that the nuanced part of the discussion was more so in the development of the vaccine, and pointing out other conflicts of interest and other things that people should be aware of in the development process.

Nevradakis: Do you recall what some of those conflicts of interest that they addressed included?

Risch: I mean, being produced by pharmaceutical companies, in the setting of there being other possible treatments out there, you know, comparing vaccine versus treatment and which one, you know, what’s less risky, what is more beneficial.

Nevradakis: Very interesting, Evan.

Final question, you know, looking back at your medical education in relation to what you were taught about vaccines, overall, what would you say medical schools do well and what would you say might be lacking, in the way in which they approach vaccine-related education?

Risch: I can really only speak to UConn, to be honest, but I think what UConn did well is also very much a faculty-specific issue.

The faculty member who spoke about the COVID vaccines, I’ve liked him very much from the beginning.

He’s been very nuanced and thoughtful about how he teaches, and I thought that was done very well.

And I think the discussions about childhood vaccines, it seemed like they threw out the side effects and adverse events, only in order for us to understand how to continue to persuade parents to have their kids take the vaccines.

In order to, basically, they taught us about the side effects to help us discuss how to minimize them, to some degree.

They may be a little hyperbolic, but that could be improved a little bit.

Nevradakis: OK, those are very interesting insights, Evan. Thank you so much.

And to our viewers, remember that you can find more Defender content at childrenshealthdefense.org/defender and, of course, on Substack at tdefender.substack.com.