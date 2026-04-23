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by Jill Erzen

We’re making millions of Americans who eat in schools, hospitals, prisons and on military bases “sick with the food we serve them,” chef Robert Irvine said on the first episode of “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast.”

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. debuted the podcast on April 15 with a challenge for Irvine: transform America’s food system without raising costs.

“Look, we can do this. It’s not about money,” Irvine said.

Kennedy framed the issue as a national public health priority rooted in everyday institutional meals, pointing to schools as the central battleground.

“Our gold standard objective, the holy grail of this, is to get … good food into our schools,” Kennedy said, citing shuttered cafeterias and the rise of packaged meals as “one of the big impediments.”

Irvine, who began his career cooking in the British Royal Navy and now works with U.S. military food programs, said the problem starts with how institutions buy and prepare food — not how much they spend.

“We need to buy correctly,” he said. “We need to look at what we’re purchasing, where it’s coming from, the farmer, what the excess product is.”

He tied food quality directly to performance and well-being, especially for children.

“Happy kids go to school and become brighter people. … That’s just science,” Irvine said. “They’re happier. They learn more. They don’t fall asleep at 10 o’clock in the morning because they’ve had a Coke and a Snickers bar.”

‘You order it, I cook it, you eat it … that’s how we should be doing this’

Irvine pointed to ongoing changes within the military as proof that the approach works.

Over the past several years, he has launched new food programs on U.S. Army bases, including Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Five bases are now participating, with plans to expand to 20, he said.

At Fort Hood last month, he helped open 42 Bistro, a dining facility designed to give each soldier access to fresh, healthy meals throughout the day.

“If I don’t give him an opportunity to eat somewhere for breakfast and he’s flying a $180 million drone and falls asleep because he didn’t have a $5 breakfast, whose fault is that? Mine or his?” Irvine asked. “It’s mine, as a military, because I didn’t give him options.”

The model is straightforward: Cook food fresh, serve it quickly and make it appealing enough that people actually choose it.

“When you go to a restaurant, I don’t give you a meal that’s cooked for eight hours in advance in a hotbox,” he said. “You order it, I cook it, you eat it … that’s how we should be doing this with school feeding, with prison feeding, with military feeding.”

According to Irvine, the results are immediate.

“Morale, No. 1 — through the roof. No. 2, usage of facility — line out the door, wrapped around,” he said. Better meals also lead to “less waste, better human being, better sleep, better cognitive speed, recovery, decision-making.”

He said those improvements translate into long-term savings by reducing the cost of chronic disease.

In Irvine’s view, the military invests heavily in training young recruits but undermines that investment with poor nutrition. That leaves the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to bear the long-term health costs “because we’ve poisoned them with sugar, salt, colors, dyes and all the other things,” he said. “We can do better than that.”

‘If you’re buying food and you know what to do with it, it’s not expensive’

A central theme of the conversation was the assumption that healthier food costs more — an idea Irvine repeatedly rejected.

“If you’re buying expensive food, it’s expensive,” he said. “But if you’re buying food and you know what to do with it, it’s not expensive.”

He pointed to overlooked ingredients and smarter sourcing decisions, including using less popular cuts of meat and buying preprepared items like cooked sweet potatoes to keep labor costs down.

“There’s no reason we can’t make great menus for the same amount of money,” he said. He added:

“Chicken wings used to be, you know, cat food, dog food, throwaway food. Now it’s more expensive than chicken breast. So why are we not using dark meat? Why are we not helping people understand those cheaper cuts of meat or cheaper vegetables?”

Irvine also criticized food manufacturers for contributing to both higher costs and poorer health.

“We go back to the manufacturers … those greedy people that have taken all the money and put dyes and all those things in food,” Irvine said. “We have to stop that.”

Still, he emphasized that change must be practical and accessible.

“Not everybody can afford this and this and this,” he said. But with better data and planning, institutions can “demand — and I use that word very strongly — we demand what we want to feed our country on.”

Kids eat ‘all this junk, and then we expect them to be healthy’

Kennedy repeatedly returned to schools as the testing ground for reform. Many districts have shut down their cafeterias, relying instead on packaged items, he said.

Irvine said the consequences show up quickly in both health and performance.

At schools, “we put on these menus what we think these kids are going to eat, and we prepare it poorly. We buy it poorly,” he said. “And then … kids take all their money, and they go to the snack counter, and they buy all this junk, and then we expect them to be healthy.”

His solution centered on rebuilding skills in institutional kitchens.

“Find people that want to do the right thing. Train them correctly,” Irvine said. He described hands-on training programs that lock in recipes and preparation methods. “This is the way we taught you. This is the way it goes.”

He said the same approach can be applied in prisons and hospitals.

“One of the craziest things is the junk that they serve in hospitals,” Kennedy said.

Irvine agreed. “We’re supposed to be getting healthy in hospitals,” he said. “We’re not getting healthy.”

‘We know what to do. Now let’s roll it out’

Beyond physical health, Irvine framed food as central to mental health and social connection.

“Food … it’s not just filling your belly,” he said. “It’s about mental health. It’s about relationships.”

He warned that the loss of shared meals carries long-term consequences, especially for children.

“Dining is supposed to be an experience with kids. And it’s communal. It’s mindful,” Irvine said. “We don’t have that. We’ve lost that.”

Ultimately, the goal is to reduce children’s chronic disease and improve their well-being — not through new spending, but by redesigning the systems that shape how Americans eat.

“We know what to do. Now let’s roll it out,” Irvine said. “I believe that we can do better with food, with exercise, with kids, with prisoners, with military folks.”

Watch ‘The Secretary Kennedy Podcast’ here:

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