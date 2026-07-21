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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
35m

GN 18-122 does not change RF exposure limits or transmitter power limits for public safety. It primarily concerns which frequencies wireless carriers may use and how incumbent satellite services transition out of those frequencies.

GN Docket No. 18-122 isn't the FCC's RF exposure or wireless power limit docket. It's the long-running proceeding titled "Expanding Flexible Use of the 3.7 to 4.2 GHz Band," commonly known as the C-band proceeding. It will lead to the reallocation of a large portion of C-band spectrum from satellite services to terrestrial 5G.

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Informed Consent Freedom's avatar
Informed Consent Freedom
1hEdited

You're linking to a document that does NOT propose increasing wireless transmit power limits or relaxing public RF exposure limits. From that document, the draft order would:

Reallocate 160 MHz of the Upper C-band (3.98-4.14 GHz) from satellite to licensed terrestrial wireless services.

Combine that spectrum with the existing Lower C-band to create a contiguous 440 MHz "3.7 GHz Service" band.

Apply technical and service rules consistent with those already used for the Lower C-band.

Set a timetable for satellite operators to clear the spectrum ahead of a planned

Otherwise, there was a January proposal for vehicle-mounted geofencing devices:

https://broadbandbreakfast.com/fcc-to-consider-new-higher-power-outdoor-devices-at-6-gigahertz/

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