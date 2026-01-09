The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Riddle, Ph.D., P.E.'s avatar
Jim Riddle, Ph.D., P.E.
3h

This is a complex situation and presents an obfuscation of simple situations. At least to me.

The FCC is asking the courts to overrule Article X by taking control of cell towers away from the "states, or [to ] the people]", as they are not mentioned in the Constitution.

The approving authority needs to recognize that in the case of the effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) a little knowledge is a dangerous thing. In the past I worked with the Army Strategic Defense program. Without disclosing any classified details, EMR is recognized as useful and effective in directed energy weapons, including anti personnel. THIS WORK WAS OVER 35 YEARS AGO!!

It's a Pandora's Box. A can of worms. Once you open it you need a bigger can.

Me, I certainly wouldn't give more power to the current government machinery. I would determine how to place a coordinated, technically and politically qualified, and INTER-, not merely multi-, disciplinary organization, neither a part of current government fiefdoms nor of industry self-interest.

It certainly isn't what this current Gordian knot presents

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture