by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

A new book by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), “The Medical-Pharmaceutical Killing Machine: Facing Facts Could Save Your Life,” documents “systemized medical abuse” that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book, released today, was the subject of a CHD.TV roundtable discussion last week.

During the roundtable, hosted by CHD CEO Mary Holland, four key figures in the medical freedom movement shared insights on how pandemic-related policies were part of a decades-old effort to lower life expectancy and achieve depopulation — a key theme of the new book.

The panelists also discussed other central themes of the book, including the COVID-19 hospital protocols and financial incentives for hospitals that prescribed harmful and dangerous drugs to patients while ignoring proven treatments, and the plunder of retirement accounts as part of the broader depopulation agenda.

‘Transparency shifts the game’

According to Zoey O’Toole, publishing coordinator for CHD, the new book is a follow-up to last year’s “The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race,” by CHD founder Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The Wuhan Cover-Up” gave us the “history of the military-industrial complex and how it inevitably led to the COVID-19 pandemic,” O’Toole said.

The new book focuses more on the medical aspects of this history, presenting “the history of death by medicine and how it was accelerated during COVID … so that people can really have access to this information and … use that information to protect themselves and their families,” O’Toole said.

This history reveals that “it’s not novel for the medical profession or for hospitals to serve as places where people die and people are, in fact, murdered through the medical system,” Holland said.

Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of the Solari Report and former U.S. assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said this medical system is part of a broader “secret governance system” that operates “significantly outside the law,” to establish “extraordinarily tight central control.”

“I think if we blow the whistle on that, we blow the whistle on what’s going on, and we significantly improve our chances of avoiding their … coup of total central control,” Fitts said. “So, transparency shifts the game because they succeed in the darkness.”

Investigative historian and author Celia Farber said these methods are often hidden in plain sight.

“It took me a very long time to really see it,” Farber said. “When something is all around you, you sometimes can’t see it.” According to conventional thinking, “medicine is a clean thing that happens in a relatively sterile, rational environment” — and it is difficult for many to break free of this perception.”

Farber called the COVID-19 pandemic “a tremendously painful but very necessary wake-up call, that medicine is very ideologically driven in addition to financially driven.”

Farber likened the pandemic to the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s — a topic she has extensively researched. Calling AIDS the “prequel” to COVID-19, Farber drew parallels between the two, including the promotion of “toxic drugs … that don’t work, banning of effective remedies that do work.”

COVID hospital protocols incentivized use of ‘experimental medications’

The COVID-19 hospital protocols established by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) played a key role in perpetuating the goals of depopulation, fear and financial plunder for ordinary people.

According to AJ DePriest, founder of the Tennessee Liberty Network and author of two white papers about how hospitals were incentivized to follow NIH protocols, these protocols were “designed to funnel care through a financial lens.”

“No ivermectin, no HCQ [hydroxychloroquine], no high-dose vitamin C, no zinc, all the things that we know for a fact … would actually help patients,” DePriest told CHD.TV viewers. “They were not allowed to do that because the financial incentives only paid out exponentially if they used the NIH protocols.”

DePriest said there were several ways that the financial payouts happened, including through “diagnosis-related groups,” or DRGs, where hospitals were paid specific sums of money for each “code” recorded for a patient. This included “codes that they designed specifically for COVID.”

The NIH protocols also paid out special bonuses to hospitals that “followed those protocols to a T,” DePriest said. The bonuses were “20% of the total cost for that patient.” Hospitals received even more money if they kept patients on ventilators for over 72 hours.

According to DePriest, the NIH protocols also funneled money into “experimental medications” such as remdesivir. “These hospitals were eager to follow those protocols to just bank all that money — and in the meantime, the Hippocratic oath for the most part just went out the window.”

Gaslighting ‘ubiquitous’ for vaccine injury victims

The NIH protocols and promotion of depopulation and fear were accompanied by the gaslighting of people who criticized pandemic-related policies — and those who were injured by the COVID-19 shots or the NIH protocols.

“Gaslighting is almost ubiquitous” for people injured by vaccines, O’Toole said. “They are essentially told that not only is what they experienced not what they experienced, but they’re also blamed for their own condition.”

Doctors did this by “implying that people who are ill are really mentally ill, that they’re crazy, they’re imagining their symptoms, they’re making them up, they’re experiencing something because they’re going through anxiety rather that they were injured by a pharmaceutical product that is dangerous,” O’Toole said.

Farber said gaslighting helped “normalize” fear during the pandemic. “It starts with this massive scare campaign,” she said. “Such trauma that we, as Americans, have normalized. And one of the ways it was normalized is because we were put through it with AIDS already. This is systematized medical abuse.”

During the pandemic, this began “with psychological terror campaigns,” Farber said. “Getting everybody to feel indebted to a fear of having an illness that they have no symptom of whatsoever,” and, “if you’re not afraid enough … you’re very, very bad and you need to be expunged from society and shamed and wear a dunce cap.”

“Those same threats, abusive threats and gaslighting tactics were deployed in AIDS but they just exploded with COVID,” Farber said.

‘Financial pressure to lower the age of life expectancy’

Holland accused the system of not only killing people but also “sucking the money out of people’s family wealth” — noting that this is one of the key points of the new book.

Fitts said the system is a component of “an enterprise model designed to make profits from achieving the goal, which is depopulation and control.”

Fitts added:

“It’s very important to understand that so much of the money comes either from the victims — you’re extracting it — or it comes from taxpayers. That’s one of the reasons it’s so important to have a spin that blames the victims. That’s part of the gaslighting. You have to blame the victim because that facilitates their depopulation and the extraction of their capital by the moneymaking machine that’s doing this.”

Fitts, who once worked as an investment adviser, said her experience in this field taught her “the cost to a family of a lie.” She said government fraud helped facilitate lies commonly espoused during the pandemic.

“The lies were always financial fraud or a lie in healthcare,” Fitts said. “And literally, one lie produces one severely autistic child or one death in a hospital, and that can result in the bankruptcy of a family or just a terrible financial loss and clearly a human loss.”

Fitts said it’s challenging for people to look at the intentionality behind the killing machine because “it’s hard to fathom.” She cited Larry Fink, the CEO of investment fund BlackRock, who she said boasted about the creation of “a model where we can grow the economy with a shrinking population.”

“They’ve changed the economic model, and part of it is Big Tech, AI [artificial intelligence] and software,” Fitts said. “It is hard for anybody to fathom that this is profitable. And again, it comes back to basically using a huge amount of taxpayer money to enrich a variety of different sectors of the economy.”

Fitts called this economic model “plunder capitalism,” which she said promotes depopulation. “This is coming out of our retirement funds, which is why there’s so much financial pressure to lower the age of life expectancy because that’s the only way you’re going to be able to balance the books in the retirement system.”

According to O’Toole, the model includes “a movement to legalize medically assisted suicide … or euthanasia,” noting that this is “happening all over the world” and is used as a justification to target people perceived as being “useless eaters.”

Holland said this financial and medical model has contributed to a 2.7-year decline in U.S. life expectancy since 2019.

The panelists ended the roundtable with a message of hope. DePriest said books like “The Medical-Pharmaceutical Killing Machine” contribute to “more of an understanding … of how easy it is to be manipulated by our government and world organizations that have just three things in mind: control, depopulation, and death and destruction.”

“If we can just get people to wrap their heads around that, then they begin to understand just how they can better not comply with the next things coming down the pike,” DePriest added. “The only way we’re going to avoid this in the future is to know the truth.”

“Control and freedom happen one person at a time, and the breakthrough is when … we have a consciousness revolution and a cultural revolution,” Fitts said.

“The more of us who break away and start saying, I’m going to hold myself to the discipline and the opportunity of making money in a way that helps other people, that’s when we’re going to get real revolution.”

