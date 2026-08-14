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Dolly1961
4h

Ban Tylenol?What a frigging joke!How about banning deadly MRNA vaccines first and get rid of childhood vaccine mandates.While your at it take away blanket immunity for the Pharmeceutical companies .What a joke ...Tylenol .

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