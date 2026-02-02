The Defender

Linda wallack
3h

Add geoengineering to the other assaults on the planet eco systems... Its pharmakia in all cases initially ...then fubbeling around with fixes that also don't work

Guido Vandeven
2h

Control of nature is the holy grail, success with that… Wildfires everywhere on Mother Earth (LA, Australia,…)inundations unstoppable and in places never occurred before, southern France becoming an extension of Sahel, Tsunamis and inundations just let me know where they are not returning on a regular base, sea level more going up than going down, and excuse me there hasn’t been any of this when I look around that people are drowning even without a life threatening urge.

