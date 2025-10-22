by Mary Holland, J.D.

“My son requires 24/7 care, and his severe dyspraxia means he is a prisoner in his own body . . . He also suffers excruciating chronic pain due to gut dysbiosis and neuroinflammation.” — CHD’s Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, July 15, 2025, during a Senate Subcommittee hearing on vaccine injury

Brian’s words, spoken publicly and from the heart, reflect the anguish of millions of parents whose lives are upended whenever a vaccine injury steals the health and bright futures of their once-healthy babies.

The mainstream medical establishment . . . powered by a nearly $88 billion global vaccine market, and aided and abetted by an industry-captured media . . . is working 24/7 to convince the public that vaccine injuries like the one that sabotaged Brian’s son’s health are “rare.” That vaccines “don’t cause autism.”

You know better. We know better. But we need millions more people on our side!

October is “Vaccine Injury Awareness Month.”

But for Brian, for many others here at CHD, including myself — for millions of parents who like us believed we were protecting our children by following the “official guidance” — vaccine injury awareness is a 24/7 reality.

We grieve the loss, the “what might have beens.”

We carry the knowledge of having made decisions that harmed our children.

We carry the sorrow that more children continue to be harmed . . . and we bear the crippling financial toll of managing our children’s lifelong chronic health conditions.

We wonder what will become of our children when we aren’t here to take care of them . . . in a society that holds no one accountable for the damage inflicted by poorly designed, irresponsibly regulated toxic medical products.

Children’s Health Defense has been sounding the alarm about “vaccine injury awareness” since our inception.

CHD exists because a band of determined mothers and fathers — tired of being gaslit by a greedy pharmaceutical industry, indentured politicians, and a complicit public health establishment — refused to stay silent.

We heard them. We still hear them. Now, finally, a few people in Washington D.C. are listening.

With the help of our founder, RFK Jr., now leading this battle for vaccine injury truth and justice, we stand a real chance of ending the decades-long assault on children’s health.

How do we know? Because those who want us to fail have shifted into overdrive to shut us up — and shut us down.

So far, the attacks aren’t working. We’re making progress like never before . . . but our progress is still fragile.

One administration change, one change of heart by a single powerful politician could deal a devastating blow to our growing movement. Unless . . .

Unless we grow so big, so loud, so politically diverse that no politician will dare ignore us.

That’s the urgent challenge we face today.

That’s why CHD’s education, advocacy, litigation, and science teams are working around the clock . . . to build a bigger boat.

And that's why I'm asking for your support today.

Let's make "Vaccine Injury Awareness Month" obsolete.