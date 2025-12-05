The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bla Stit's avatar
Bla Stit
9m

The “injury” is the violation of her Constitutional Rights to use the legal tender of the United States as her form of payment. No meed to justify why cashless payments are good or evil. It’s a violation of her constitutional rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat OConnell's avatar
Pat OConnell
2h

Keep after these weasels, Ray! They will chip away at our rights till there's nothing left unless people like you and your plaintiffs keep fighting back! This is nonsense. And calling it a self-inflicted harm is utter disregard for our right to use legitimate currency in doing business with the government. Good luck with the appeal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture