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Coolas's avatar
Coolas
2h

Cannabis oil eliminates seizures. I doubt ChatGPT would know or allow any such knowledge of holistic functional medicine. As it would never identify known cures for cancer and other inflammation related illnesses, nor Chinese herbal medicine of 5000 years use.

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lbellis55@gmail.com's avatar
lbellis55@gmail.com
6h

To Wan's parents I can't imagine the pain you are enduring. God Bless you.

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