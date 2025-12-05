CDC Vaccine Panel Votes to End Universal Hep B Vaccine for Newborns
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this morning voted to end a decades-long recommendation that all infants born in the U.S. receive the hepatitis B vaccine (Hep B) within 12-24 hours of birth.
Instead, for babies born to mothers who test negative for hepatitis B, the committee recommends that families determine whether to give their child the Hep B shot at birth through individual decision-making with their physician.
For infants who don’t get the birth dose, the committee recommends the initial dose of the vaccine not be administered until infants are at least 2 months old.
Three of the 11 committee members — Dr. Raymond Pollack, Dr. Cody Meissner and Dr. Joseph R. Hibbeln — opposed the recommendation. The remaining eight members supported it.
Andrew Johnson from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services assured the committee that the language change will not affect Medicaid or insurance coverage of the vaccine.
For mothers whose hepatitis B status is unknown or who test positive, the birth dose recommendation remains in place.
Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland, a long-time critic of the universal birth dose policy, welcomed the committee’s vote to “end the ill-considered universal recommendation for the Hep B birth vaccine dose.”
Holland added:
“The science behind that universal recommendation was a sham, based on thoroughly inadequate clinical trials. Hundreds of babies unquestionably died because of it. While I question whether any baby should receive a vaccine against a rare disease in infancy, I am pleased that this is now a matter for parents and their healthcare practitioner to decide — not a state mandate based on a federal pharma-backed recommendation.
“And while the ACIP debate on this issue was tedious and rancorous at times, it is an extremely positive change that actual debate about childhood vaccines is occurring in government venues with impact. This is the transparency that Secretary Kennedy promised.”
Dr. Monique Yohanan, senior fellow for health policy at Independent Women, told The Defender there was never “a good science-based reason to have a universal vaccination that 99% of babies born in the United States are not at any risk,” and that the vote was “good news for babies.”
She added that she hoped it would “provide an opportunity to actually have outreach to the moms who are positive for hepatitis B, women who are immigrants, women who are IV drug users.” She said the previous policy was “performative compassion. And these are really underserved women who we ignored the outreach that they needed.”
The committee also voted 6-4 with one abstention that after the initial Hep B shot, parents should consult with healthcare providers to consider whether their child should have a serology test, which would show whether they had antibodies considered sufficient to protect them against the disease.
The committee voted to update the CDC Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program funding to match ACIP’s recommendations. Several committee members, including Meissner and Hibbeln, abstained from voting on the VFC resolution, protesting that they didn’t understand the implications of the vote — reflecting some of the disagreement that pervaded the two-day meeting.
The votes on the Hep B vaccine were originally scheduled for the September meeting, but were deferred to allow the CDC work group to put together more data to inform the committee’s decision.
Today’s vote was postponed from yesterday so members could have more time to review the language of the proposal.
To understand the imperatives of the vaccine schedule you do not need to understand medicine or epidemiology you need to understand the processes of racketeering.
A snippet from an HFDF published in 2023:
Cui Bono?
According to government statistics, the viral disease hepatitis B causes death in fewer than one-quarter of one percent of those who are infected with it. However, it is a near-certainty that even that rate is an overestimate, since the death of hepatitis B-infected drug addicts and alcoholics is more likely due to the quantity of drugs and alcohol they imbibe. Those toxic substances, not the disease hepatitis B, are what destroy their liver and other vital organs.
In 1986, five years before the CDC began pushing for vaccination of all newborns, there were fewer than 280 documented cases of hepatitis B infection in children under age 14 in the US. This statistic alone serves as proof that newborns are the least likely human beings on the planet at risk of contracting hepatitis B.
So, given that the vast majority of infants in the US are not at risk for hepatitis B and given the copious documentation linking the HepB vaccine to various pathologies (here, here and here), we must return to the question: Why the fanatical push for universal HepB vaccination for children?
If we look at the HepB childhood vaccination program from a perspective of health and of "saving lives," we are confronted with a world of contradictions and manipulations—and none of it makes any sense.
But if we look at the HepB childhood vaccination program through the lens of power, money, and control, then everything makes perfect sense.
A 2005 letter written by Dr. Marc Girard to the Director General of the World Health Organization referenced a correspondence he had with an Indian colleague, Dr. J. Puliyel, on the false data being disseminated by the WHO about the epidemiology of hepatitis B in India.
This exchange gives us insight into the processes by which a once-non-existent threat is turned into a public health crisis—and into the ulterior motives underlying this development.
Dr. Girard noted gravely:
[T]he mechanisms of the deception described by Dr. Puliyel were exactly comparable to those I observed in my own country — and of course with the same results: a plea of "experts" to include hepatitis B vaccination in the national vaccination program, in spite of its costs and its unprecedented toxicity.
He continued:
It is blatant that in the promotion of the hepatitis B vaccination, the WHO has never been more than a screen for an undue commercial promotion, in particular via the Viral Hepatitis Prevention Board (VHPB), created, sponsored and infiltrated by the manufacturers.
In Sept 1998, while the dreadful hazards of the campaign had been given media coverage in France, the VHPB met a panel of "experts," the reassuring conclusions of which were extensively announced as reflecting the WHO's position: yet some of the participants in this panel had no more "expertise" than that of being employees of the manufacturers.
In the same letter to the WHO, Girard drew attention to a 1997 interview published in the French journal Sciences et Avenir, in which SmithKline Beecham's business manager admitted:
We started increasing the awareness of the European Experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) about Hepatitis B in 1988. From then to 1991, we financed epidemiological studies on the subject to create a scientific consensus about hepatitis being a major public health problem. We were successful because in 1991, WHO published new recommendations about hepatitis B vaccination.
This cynical admission by one of the primary manufacturers of the hepatitis B vaccine offers a glimpse into how the time-honored strategy of problem-reaction-solution is applied in the pharmaceutical industry.
The disease itself is widely seen as superfluous. All that is necessary to produce fear of it—and to greatly profit off of that fear—is to create the perception that there is a widespread public health crisis requiring a heroic international medical intervention in the form of a vaccine which, curiously, was already in production leading into the "crisis."
The business manager's confession reinforces the facts surrounding the history of hepatitis B. Importantly, there was virtually no problem with this disease until after the vaccine became available. At that point, the disease had to be propagandized for marketing—that is, for bottom-line—purposes.
Tracing the breadcrumbs of the entire production of the hepatitis B vaccine campaign, we detect a pattern: A decidedly non-medical, non-health-related agenda emerges, proving, yet again, that to find the truth, one must always follow the money.
For years, vast amounts of financial and political capital have been invested in the hepatitis B vaccine. Enormous amounts of resources have been allocated to its research and development. Each new HepB vaccine has been hailed as a medical wonder.
Despite these monumental efforts, the medical industry did not succeed in persuading its targets to take the vaccine. That failure meant meager returns on enormous investments.
So, to solve this dilemma and address the sunk costs, the pharmaceutical industry, through its cadre of captured policy makers, invented regulations that were fashioned to make the vaccines compulsory for vulnerable infants, whose mothers, recovering from the pains and joys of childbirth, are hardly in a position to give their "informed consent." Thus, a captured customer base is created. And thus, a stream of revenue is guaranteed.
The "at-birth" HepB vaccines have the added benefit, from the manufacturers' perspective, of providing "vaccine training wheels" for new parents, conditioning them to mutely comply with 18 years of routine immunization appointments.
The 12 million doses of HepB vaccine administered to children each year in the US alone—not even counting worldwide—represents a substantial annual income stream for vaccine manufacturers.
