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richard noakes
Oct 14

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/

What is in a cDNA Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA vaccine:

Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?

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