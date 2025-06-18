The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
17m

The recent high-profile resignations suggest a deep discomfort with the direction public health is going.

More like CYA after given a ultimatum . Resign or be terminated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
20m

Different scientific , more like real science not Rockefeller science

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture