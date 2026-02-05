The Defender

The Defender

Copernicus
4h

So curious how we used to call disease cases in vaccinated people "vaccine failure."

Somehow over the last five years, it's no longer "vaccine failure" but "breakthrough cases." As if it's the fault of the person or the virus, not the fault of the vaccine.

Angelina Perkins
4h

These demons just want to keep disabling every child don't they😡

