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Amy
3h

Pfizer people and CDC people responsible for this devastation deserve ... well, this is when I remind myself that I am not the Judge.

My MIL is now confined to a nursing home following a devastating stroke, most likely caused by the shots she got in early 2021. Of course she's old with a long history of hypertension, and the stroke came four years after the shots. So no conventional doc will connect the dots. But she had multiple clots... who's heard of that pre-jabs? And we know spike persists for at least a year and a half in the brain... it likely persists longer than that.

Evil. 100% evil.

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