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Bobby
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Pam Bondi Fired

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Closed VAERS
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BTW- The May 8, 2025 VAERS update to include "follow-up" reports has been mostly smoke and mirrors. Only a fraction of follow-up reports have been published 73,017 reports applied to 66,522 unique ID#s for all 35years back to 1990. This encompasses not more than ~5K Covid jab reports, but at least an extra 265 victims now since DEAD just for Covid vax type.

In short, the public has only received the smallest fraction of follow-up reports for Covid reports in VAERS. Follow welcometheeagle (Closed VAERS) vaersaware.com if you want the deep dives.

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