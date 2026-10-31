The number of U.S. death certificates listing Y59.0, the code for a death caused by a viral vaccine, rose from fewer than 10 per year through 2020, to 198 in 2021, the year COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, according to a new analysis of CDC data by the research group CORRELATION. Researchers described the increase as an unprecedented safety signal, raising questions about vaccine-related mortality reporting, potential underreporting and the need for stronger monitoring systems.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

The number of U.S. death certificates listing Y59.0, the code for a death caused by a viral vaccine, rose from fewer than 10 per year through 2020, to 198 in 2021, the year COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, according to a new analysis of CDC data by the research group CORRELATION.

Researchers said the significant increase in certified vaccine deaths starting in 2021 is “unprecedented,” at least since 1968, and constitutes “a robust safety signal for COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Our results show that exceptional and brave attending physicians reported COVID-19 vaccine-caused deaths on the death certificates that they were legally mandated to complete, despite the large professional, institutional and political bias against doing so, and that these death-certificate results constitute a significant safety signal unprecedented since at least 1968,” Denis Rancourt, Ph.D., lead author of the analysis, told The Defender.

He added:

“There is no justification for a claim that the COVID-19 vaccines are ‘safe,’ since they caused certified deaths, beyond any previous levels for any vaccine type. The side effect of death must be mentioned when informing patients. There is a definite lower-bound risk of death that cannot be argued away by health agencies.”

Death certificate codes suggest COVID vaccines killed elderly

The authors of the analysis examined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER public health information data, which track mortality and other statistics. They focused on codes used on death certificates to identify a cause, or causes of death.

Standardized medical codes are used globally by healthcare professionals to classify patient diseases and medical conditions. The codes can be used to track and monitor illnesses and causes of death, and for research.

The International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision (ICD-10) contains the most up-to-date codes.

The authors of the analysis specifically searched for how often the Y59.0 code — the code for death from a viral vaccine — appeared on death certificates.

There is no specific code for the COVID-19 vaccine — or yet for COVID-19 vaccine injuries. Distinct codes do exist for some bacterial vaccines, including plague, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, among others, but viral vaccines, including flu, all share Y59.0 code.

As the researchers sifted through the data for death certificates that list the Y59.0 code, they found that Y59.0 deaths were near zero from 1999 through 2020 — fewer than 10 per year and zero reported in most months.

Deaths from all vaccine types never exceeded 10 reported per year from 1968 through 2020.

However, in 2021, use of the Y59.0 code peaked. For that year, the researchers identified 66 deaths where a viral vaccine was designated as the underlying cause of death, and 198 reports listing a viral vaccine as one of the causes of death on the death certificate.

Roughly half of the people assigned the code were 75 years old or older, and essentially all of them were 65 or over.

The authors suggested that given the massive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine starting in January 2021, their interpretation of the ICD-10 Y59.0 deaths as being related to COVID-19 vaccines is justified.

The authors also compared the number of deaths on death certificates with the roughly 4,400 deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in January-May 2021. They argue that the gap is likely due to underreporting of death reports and to institutional bias that likely drives that underreporting.

They also suggested that a rapid surveillance system focused on death codes would have immediately identified a robust safety signal for death among elderly people who got the COVID-19 vaccines.

They recommended developing such a system for all “institutionally imposed new medical interventions” that haven’t undergone rigorous safety testing.

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