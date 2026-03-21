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Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
42m

"The proposal is now open for a 60-day public comment period." ????

Where is the link so we can comment?

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Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
42m

Why does Wolskog's/React19 formal proposal ask for another useless "U" code?

Proposal:

We propose the creation of a new code block under the Uxx (exact number tbd) series to

identify and classify Post-COVID Vaccine Syndrome (PCVS). This structure mirrors the

current U09.x series used for post-COVID conditions and allows for system-based subcategorization to capture the variability in clinical presentation.

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