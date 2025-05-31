The Defender

The Defender

I feel betrayed. This is walking such a careful pharma line that little changes. The CDC decides and we have no autonomy. Now the ADS will be pushing anyone with the least illness to get the shot. For our “high risk” children, including those with asthma, or obesity the pressure will be on to inject. I understand that the politics here are brutal, but this is our indication that nothing much will change, even as they wrap it in a pretty bow. The upcoming farm bill is a catastrophe, including attempts to give chemical companies complete immunity from law suits, as the vaccine cabal enjoys. If we thought the chemicals like glyphosate would be removed, we are going to soon realize that we got duped again. Heartbreaking!!

Didn't the covid genetically modifying injections, given to MILLIONS already, (ILLEGALLY, due to no consent to GENE THERAPIES BY ANYONE!!!), made those millions severely immunocompromised, which are now all 'on the schedule' to receive even more, until the bitter death? So since those injections, DIDN'T produce any antibodies because the jabbed were the first one to become sick again or die, now, that nobody has the antibodies, more of the mod mRNA will be introduced according to the super-STAR project..? All to PRETEND to produce even more real antibodies for any LAB CREATED, ready to be spread bioweapon to decimate AND ANNIHILATE the entire world population of HUMANS???

That 'great' choice of a TRANSHUMANIST as a 'surgeon general', will make a 'great' addition into the total surveillance in that great America, again. What a PARODY of actions by the 'chosen ones', who think money is everything!!! NO, IT IS NOT!!!!

Elon LEFT that entire theater not for nothing....

