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patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
2h

Thank you for publishing this. Please keep on them until the whole truth comes out.

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
3h

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh CDC ordered beating

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