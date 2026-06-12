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Serina Arlene's avatar
Serina Arlene
2h

The fuq did I just read?!

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2h

This is worse than flushing money down the toilet. Throw some our way while you’re at it.

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