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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
Sep 26

I still have my MAHA yard sign – funny to think how much hope we all had that the shots (and entire mRNA platform) would get pulled if only we could get Bobby into (or near) the White House, alas.

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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
Sep 26Edited

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC are a absolutely poor decision on young children! After all the harm and deaths from these bioweapon injections, you still choose to inflect this travesty on citizens. The ACIP and the CDC do not represent qualified and scientifically sound judgement. Peer-Review Studies have proven irreversible harmful affects.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/

There are many more studies that provide the same conclusions that those injections damage and destroy people's lives.

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