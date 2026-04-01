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Purehearted TruthSeeker's avatar
Purehearted TruthSeeker
5d

These judges, NIH & CDC leaders, and other blockers of the truth have established a pattern of avoidability, making it more obvious that they are trying to suppress the truth, so keep pushing!

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Chase's avatar
Chase
5d

Exactly! I don’t understand why people believe criminals will punish their own. Unfortunately the people who took the jabs are screwed.

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