Allen
Or we could skip all the BS technology and make sure people get plenty of sunshine (vitamin D), organic foods, whole foods to manage weight, exercise, etc. and actually have a healthy society. But OH NO! Who's going to get filthy rich with that?

Wearables allow and enable Big Brother's AI to predict your death and write you off if you're close to death, saving all kinds of money- enter Unilateral DNR's.

No benefit to the wearer but huge benefit to Palantir who will be filtering everyone with this data. Palantir AI uses non medical data such as ethnicity to decide treatment protocols in hospitals and are already killing patients using this method then you get a call on your watch....

Here comes the cheat sheet: Our pal RFK Jr. is walking in the mother load through the back door: wearables. Take all that earmarked health government money and spend it on Casey Means wearable company.

Not to mention more data for the carbon rationed social credit digital ID CBDC permanent surveillance state being prepared for everyone. Next up facial recognition in stores embedded in their shelves that uses technology to include "dynamic pricing" if your emissions/health score is not acceptable you can't buy ... more technology to force behavioral changes on society.

Wearables =racketeering 101.

"The wearables agenda represents something far more insidious than surveillance: the industrialization of human self-awareness. When you ask your device how you slept instead of feeling it yourself, when you check your phone to see if you're stressed instead of noticing your breath, you're participating in the systematic outsourcing of embodied consciousness to algorithmic interpretation.

Biometric data - the digital measurements of your biological processes like heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels, and movement - becomes more trusted than your own nervous system. This is the opposite direction from authentic wellness. Real health emerges from developing sensitivity to your body's signals, learning to read the subtle communications between mind and biology, cultivating the kind of somatic intelligence that has guided human thriving for millennia. Wearables can atrophy this capacity rather than enhance it.

Consider the pipeline already emerging: wearable detects irregularity → automated medication reminder → insurance adjusts your premiums → employer questions your productivity → economic survival depends on biometric obedience. Your device doesn't just monitor; it becomes the authority on what your body needs, what treatments you require, and whether you're a financial risk."

https://substack.com/home/post/p-166863307

Well, ok, but do you really think they won’t share it? I sure don’t believe them.

