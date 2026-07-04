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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
8h

In his essay The Freedom of the Press, Orwell observed that censorship wasn't always driven by government coercion, but by societal and corporate conformity: "The chief danger to freedom of thought and speech at this moment is not the direct interference of the MOI [Ministry of Information] or any official body. If publishers and editors exert themselves to keep certain topics out of print, it is not because they are frightened of prosecution but because they are frightened of public opinion."

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

It is a form of censorship and should not happen, even if the premises are wrong, or the conclusions are wrong. It might bring someone else to a better idea. How many books have been published that later proved to start from a wrong view point, but made people think?

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