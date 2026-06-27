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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
1h

Impact. How stupid.

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
1h

If Godless, mindless sheeple don't/ can't know the word "injury" or male/ female, they can be sold anything that Satan wants! I.e., Big Pharma is your god, you must trust it! Never mind their $ 62 billion in fraud fines and being the leader in [“Wages of sin”]/ *cause of death! God save us from Big Pharma's killing machine! Amen.

(* see: Dr. Null's book, Death by Medicine's 800K annual death count!

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