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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
2h

The question becomes;

"What adverse reaction/diagnosis can be ruled out as a direct result of any vaccination?"

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
2h

The question becomes;

"What adverse reaction/diagnosis can be ruled out as a direct result of any vaccination?"

Reply
Share
1 reply
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