Livingdownunder
“Forged By Vow” a company that manufactures LAB GROWN MEAT/FAKE MEAT here in Australia has been allowed to sell their Frankenstonian product ay the Carriage Works “FARMERS MARKETS” here in Sydney as of 3 weeks ago as of today: 29 Nov 2025-(Australia time)!

NO CONSULTATION with the farmers that sell at the market where the majority of the produce & meat products being featured are “Certified Organic”.

When asked about “why”(rhetorical question) the operators say it’s a “Value Added Product”? The Company based in Alexandria NSW was given a $70 MILLION DOLLAR Cash injextion by SAUDI as well.

This absolute wreaks of the Globalists/NEW WORLD ORDER, WEF, WHO, council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Club Of Rome, Bilderberg Group etc push to stop us “USELESS EATERS” from eating natural foods & meats & transition to eating Fake Meats & BUGZ….remember “You will OWN NOTHING AND YOU WILL BE HAPPY”

It’s a disgusting slap in the face to the Farmers who take pride in selling their organic goods as well as a slap in the face to customers who go out of their way to support those small producers who actually try to make a difference.

“THIS” is how it starts with the attenp to “normalise“ this rubbish! It’s also now been successfully lobbied & is also now in Singapore!

Italy had the best course of action & BANNED these types of Globalist offerings-Every country should do the same.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-04/australian-lab-grown-meat-from-quail-cells-in-singapore/103667178

