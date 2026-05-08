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Amy's avatar
Amy
1hEdited

I was recently in hospital for emergency surgery. And nurses asked about my vax status for the adult stuff and I said, no I haven't had them and I don't want them. She said she was going to ask if I did. 🙄

I also explicitly told anesthesia and op staff that I did not want any jabs under anesthesia. I had taken in and disseminated I Do Not Consent forms, which generally were well received albeit with quite a bit of curiosity.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

All the doctors, hospitals and the people who call for it, should be locked up - this is a criminal act, in my opinion. Just like years ago, when undergoing a tummy surgery, a doctor would take out your appendix. As stated, a sick child should not get vaxxes to begin with, and where is the Do No Harm, let go the informed consent? It is the highest time that the world - because this is not just in America - gets rid of these criminal 'doctors' who try to play God and fail enormously.

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