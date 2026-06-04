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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

This should be front page news. I am curious to see if any news outlet will even mention it. All parents who think about jabbing their children should read it. Vaccinations are high risk meds.

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
1h

I can't find any announcement of a settlement payment. Only that plaintiff filed to drop the suit with prejudice.

Dollar amounts in monetary settlements are sometimes kept confidential, but not the existence of the settlement itself.

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