The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shell's avatar
Shell
3h

Your babies are for sale???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
3h

I wonder how much schools are paid to vaccinate their pupils as well?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture