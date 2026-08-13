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Allen's avatar
Allen
2h

EO's are easily overturned by the next administration and in this case can be sidestepped through multiple coercive methods. We should never lose sight of the absolute criminality and insanity of the entire discussion. Debating the "finer points" of "limiting" the number of injected poisons into children is an exercise in madness and capitulation.

“Compulsory vaccination ranks with human slavery and religious persecutions as one of the most mischievous outrages upon the rights of the human race.” — F. L. Oswold, MD, AM

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Vonu's avatar
Vonu
1h

Single shots are available in most other countries outside of the US

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