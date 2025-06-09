The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D M's avatar
D M
1h

Oh happy day!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
1h

Bravo! Thank you, Sec Kennedy. "May the road rise up to meet you..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture