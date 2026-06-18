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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3h

the link to the 'federal advisory committee' contains not a single NAME of those who approved this crime. One needs to EXPOSE every single name with the corresponding CV and connections to academia and pharma cartels.

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Greg Hill's avatar
Greg Hill
2h

I would love to see CHD and/or ICAN ask every member of the House and the Senate and every candidate for all of those offices what they think about this, and post their responses online for everyone to see before the November elections. I personally would not vote for any candidate who doesn't call VRBPAC's recommendation an abomination.

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