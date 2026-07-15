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Greg Glaser's avatar
Greg Glaser
31m

This is like some sort of Pharma humiliation ritual against a nice family. I consider myself a kind person but prosecutions like this bring me to the brink. The government lacks legitimacy.

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MJ Bowlen's avatar
MJ Bowlen
31m

This is so messed up. 🤬

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