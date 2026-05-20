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MD's avatar
MD
4h

They KNOW the consequences of everything they release to the public. The create the disease and sell you the cure. You can’t get by in society today without a phone and computer more an implemented and stating the obvious they’ll raise taxes for.

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
5h

The War On The Child: Battlefront “Screen Screeeech!”

Hit the brakes on your kids’ screens, parents. Your HHS serving you and your children.

https://tdefender.substack.com/p/breaking-hhs-releases-surgeon-generals-warning-on-screen-time-for-kids

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