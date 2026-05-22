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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
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With our U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "protecting" us from our $62 Billion in Fraud fines/ Big Pharma's "medicene" cartel, that is,is also our leading cause of Death in the USA, killing *800,000 each year! We need another agency protecting us from the agencies that are overseeing all the mass death and fraud! (*see: Dr. Null's book Death by Medicine) God save and protect US from big government protection agencies!!! Amen.

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