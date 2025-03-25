by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the COVID-19 pandemic resulted from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“The awful thing about the whole COVID catastrophe is that it appears to be entirely man-made in all its aspects,” Johnson wrote in his new memoir, “Unleashed.”

“Some scientists were clearly splicing bits of virus together like the witches in Macbeth — eye of bat and toe of frog — and oops, the frisky little critter jumped out of the test tube and started replicating all over the world,” Johnson wrote.

YouTube medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., agreed. “I couldn’t have put it better myself,” Campbell said on the latest episode of his YouTube program.

Johnson previously in public supported the theory that the pandemic was the result of animal-to-human transmission in a Wuhan animal market. He now says the U.K. fought the “anthropogenic disease” with “a growing panoply of restrictions that were literally medieval in their savagery and their consequences.”

Campbell praised Johnson for his honesty, calling it essential for restoring trust, though he doubted it would be enough.

The Daily Mail, which published Johnson’s remarks, also reported that COBRA, the U.K. government’s “secret emergency committee,” analyzed intelligence that pointed to the validity of the lab leak theory during the pandemic. The committee noted a “deafening” silence on their findings from the scientific and political community at the time.

“We actually know more by what is not said than what is said,” Campbell said, “because very often what is said is controlled.”

Campbell presented some of the key findings from the U.S. congressional report, “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward,” published in December 2024. The report also found the virus “most likely” emerged from a lab.

Campbell said “most likely” was as certain as any conclusion could be given the lack of data, which he attributed to the Chinese government’s failure to release key information.

He emphasized two key points supporting the lab leak theory: The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain-of-function research without adequate safety measures and the virus’s “single origin,” which is uncommon in natural pandemics. Additionally, no natural reservoir for the virus has been identified.

Quoting the report, Campbell said, “Since the select committee commenced its work in February 2023, more and more senior intelligence officials, politicians, science editors and scientists increasingly have endorsed the hypothesis that COVID-19 emerged as the result of a laboratory or research-related accident.”

He concluded, “Former prime minister seems convinced by the lab leak. I’m convinced. I think most of you are as well. Strange that a lot of aspects of legacy media seem to be still poo-pooing this self-evident belief.”

Watch here: